Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (L) has yet to score a touchdown in 2019, but will face a struggling Philadelphia Eagles secondary in Week 4. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Julio Jones and Cooper Kupp top my Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas, Tyler Lockett, Brandin Cooks and Odell Beckham Jr. round out my top 10 options for Week 4.

If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass-catchers with great Week 4 matchups. Check out my Week 4 add/drops article if you are in need of a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Week 3 included more breakout performances and injuries impacting the position. Make sure to monitor the injury status of your players when determining who to put in your lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is starting out slow in 2019. The Philadelphia Eagles secondary might be a perfect recipe for the Packers offense to get right in Week 4. The Eagles have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers through three weeks. I expect Adams to get in the end zone at least once in this Thursday Night Football matchup.

Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper is my No. 2 wide receiver for Week 4. Cooper has been an elite WR1 this season and shows no signs of slowing down. The Cowboys pass-catcher went off for 88 yards and two scores in Week 3 and has scored in every game. This week, Cooper faces a New Orleans Saints secondary that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Keep him in your lineup for the rest of the season, regardless of his matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is my No. 15 option at the position this week. Shepard looked great in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, logging 100 yards and a score on seven receptions from new quarterback Daniel Jones. He is a WR2 for me in Week 2 with a matchup against the Washington Redskins, who have allowed a league-high eight touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Rookie Terry McLaurin is making a splash for the Washington Redskins in 2019, catching a touchdown in his first three career appearances. McLaurin needs to stay in your lineup until further notice. This week he faces a New York Giants unit allowing the most fantasy points and yards to opposing wide receivers. McLaurin is my No. 18 option, landing in WR2 territory in Week 4.

LONGSHOTS

Parris Campbell is a big sleeper for me this week. The Indianapolis Colts wide receiver comes in at No. 47 in my rankings. Campbell could be a sneaky play if you are weak at wide receiver. The rookie should see more targets if Colts star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton misses the game due to a quad injury. Campbell is a deep league WR3 for me in a matchup against the Oakland Raiders, a unit allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers through three weeks.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams is another rookie pass-catcher I have my eye on entering Week 4. Williams is also one of my top waiver wire pickups. While the Dolphins offense has been anything but explosive in 2019, Williams has managed to produce surprising numbers. He has 155 yards and a score on 11 catches this season and looks to have a better rapport with new starting quarterback Josh Rosen. Williams is facing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. The Chargers rank in the middle of the pack for allowing fantasy points to wide receivers, but did just allow 351 yards and three scores from Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 3. The Dolphins will also likely be playing from behind here, increasing Williams' opportunities. Williams is a dart-throw WR3 in this matchup if you are desperate at the position.

Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. PHI

2. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at NO

3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at MIA

4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. TEN

5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. TB

6. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. CAR

7. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. DAL

8. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

9. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams vs. TB

10. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at BAL

11. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

13. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at BUF

14. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs at DET

15. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. WAS

16. Josh Gordon, New England Patriots at BUF

17. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. TB

18. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins at NYG

19. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. KC

20. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. PHI

21. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

22. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LAR

23. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

24. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

25. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders at IND

26. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. TEN

27. Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs at DET

28. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at HOU

29. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LAR

30. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. KC

31. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers at HOU

32. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at DET

33. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

34. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at DEN

35. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

36. Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots at BUF

37. Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles at GB

38. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

39. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at MIA

40. Will Fuller, Houston Texans vs. CAR

41. John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

42. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

43. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos vs. JAX

44. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. JAX

45. Paul Richardson, Washington Redskins at NYG

46. John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

47. Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts vs. OAK

48. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins vs. LAC

49. Randall Cobb, Dallas Cowboys at NO

50. Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers vs. PHI