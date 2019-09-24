New York Giants' Saquon Barkley seeking second opinion on ankle injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley exited the team's Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he suffered a high ankle sprain. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is seeking a second opinion on his ankle injury sustained in the team's Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that Barkley is scheduled to meet with Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday for an additional evaluation of his high ankle sprain. On Monday, he underwent testing and was examined by team consultant Dr. Martin O'Malley.

Barkley is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks due to the right ankle injury, according to NFL Media.

Barkley was injured after his ankle bent awkwardly while being tackled by Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards late in the second quarter Sunday. He limped to the sideline and was attended to by team trainers.

The All-Pro running back was helped to the locker room and ruled out for the game. He was later seen on the Giants' sideline in the second half wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

At the time of his departure, Barkley had 10 rushing yards on eight carries and 27 receiving yards on four receptions. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has 237 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards and one touchdown this season.

In Barkley's absence, the Giants worked out a handful of tailbacks Tuesday, according to NFL Media. The team hosted Benny Cunningham, Fozzy Whittaker and Zach Zenner.

Backup running back Wayne Gallman is currently in line to see more touches with Barkley out. He had five carries for 13 yards against the Buccaneers.