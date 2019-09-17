New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is expected to miss six to eight weeks following the procedure. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees will undergo surgery on his passing hand after being examined by two specialists.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that Brees opted to have surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Steven Shin, according to ESPN.

"I'm confident in the surgery that will take place and will dedicate myself to the rehab process to get back as quickly as I can," Brees told ESPN.

Brees' recovery is expected to take six to eight weeks, according to NFL Media. The Saints have yet to place the quarterback on injured reserve, which would keep him out at least eight weeks.

Brees made the decision to undergo the operation after flying to Houston for a second opinion from Dr. Tom Hunt on Tuesday, according to ESPN. Following the Saints' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, he remained in Los Angeles to meet with Shin.

The 40-year-old quarterback suffered the injury on the Saints' second offensive possession against the Rams. His hand struck Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's hand after he released a pass.

Teddy Bridgewater filled in for Brees and completed 17-of-30 passes for 165 yards. He added two carries for five yards.