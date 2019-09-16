Steelers' Roethlisberger lost for season, Saints' Brees likely out 6 games

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More specific NFL injury news surfaced Monday, including Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger being declared out for the season.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced Roethlisberger's injury status in a statement.

"Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers' medical team that surgery will be required," Tomlin said. "We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our reserve/injured list and is out for the season."

Roethlisberger sustained the right elbow injury in the second quarter of the Steelers' 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Pittsburgh. He completed 35 of 62 passes for 351 yards in his two starts this season. Roethlisberger failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in his NFL career. He threw one interception.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees also was injured during a loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles. Sources told NFL Network Brees will likely miss six weeks as he recovers from a torn ligament in his right thumb.

Brees will have surgery to repair the ligament. The Saints could opt to place him on injured reserve, which would sideline the quarterback for at least eight weeks.

The Steelers turned to Mason Rudolph following Roethlisberger's injury. Rudolph completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. He will likely start for the Steelers in Week 3 when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.

New Orleans turned to Teddy Bridgewater following Brees' injury. The veteran passer completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards in relief of Brees. Bridgewater did not throw a touchdown or an interception against the Rams.

The Saints face the Seahawks in Week 3.