Rams rock Saints; Drew Brees injures hand

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) had a game-high 120 yards on five receptions in a win against the New Orleans Saints Sunday in Los Angeles.

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams dominated the New Orleans Saints after quarterback Drew Brees was forced out of the game with a hand injury.

Brees departed in the first quarter of the 28-9 loss Sunday in Los Angeles. He was injured while following through on one of his throws. His right hand smacked into the hand of Rams star Aaron Donald during the sequence. Brees said his right thumb was injured on the play and he is not sure if he can play in Week 3.

"I am concerned. I'm hoping it's not too significant," Brees told reporters.

Brees threw an interception on the opening drive of the game. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 38 yards in the loss. The Rams got a 24-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein on their opening drive. The Saints punted on the following possession, with Brees picking up his thumb injury on a third down incompletion intended for tight end Jared Cook.

Teddy Bridgewater came in relief of Brees. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards. Bridgewater led the Saints to a 34-yard Wil Lutz field goal on his second drive, tying the score at 3-3 in the second quarter. The Rams picked up a 6-3 lead on a 22-yard Zuerlein field goal just before halftime.

Bridgewater led the Saints on a 10-play, 42-yard drive -- ending with another field goal -- to tie the game in the third quarter. The Rams answered with a Todd Gurley rushing score for a 13-6 advantage. Quarterback Jared Goff connected on a touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks for a 20-6 lead on the Rams' next possession. The Saints got another Lutz field goal on their final drive of the third quarter.

Goff answered with a one-yard rushing score on the Rams' next possession, pushing the lead to 27-9 with 8:39 remaining.

"It sometimes takes time," Goff said. "Again, I think we scored six in the first half and were able to come away with a 27-9 win, and you're happy about it no matter what. I think every game is different and this game took us a little while to find it. Frankly, I don't think it really matters.

"We win, we win. If we find it early, you'd obviously love that, but anyway it happens, we are happy with it."

Goff completed 19 of 28 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown in the win. Gurley had 63 yards and a score on 16 carries. Cooper Kupp had five catches for 120 yards for the Rams. Michael Thomas hauled in 10 catches for 89 yards for the Saints.

The Saints face the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Seattle. The Rams battle the Cleveland Browns at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday in Cleveland.