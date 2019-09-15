New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees leaves game with hand injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffered the hand injury while making a throw in the first half. His hand struck Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees was knocked out of the Saints' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a hand injury.

The team announced that Brees' return is questionable. The star quarterback was seen on the sideline with his wrist and thumb taped.

Brees exited Sunday's game after being hit by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on a third-down throw in the first quarter. The Saints quarterback was following through on a throw when his hand struck Donald's hand.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater relieved Brees and opened the Saints' third possession against the Rams. Brees completed 3-of-5 passes for 38 yards and one interception on the team's first two drives before departing the contest.

Brees' injury marks the first time since the 2015 season that he wasn't able to play in a game because of an ailment. He missed the Saints' Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers due to a shoulder injury.

Bridgewater completed 6-of-10 throws for 49 yards in the first half. The Rams led the Saints 6-3 at halftime.