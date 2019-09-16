Seahawks rookie D.K. Metcalf catches decisive TD in win over Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks are now 2-0 on the season after victories against the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf made his presence felt by catching a 28-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping his squad seal a dramatic victory.

Metcalf had three catches for 61 yards in the 28-26 win Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

"D.K. came up huge," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters. "Third-down, he makes a huge play down the field for a touchdown -- beautiful catch. That was awesome to seal the game."

Seattle held a 21-19 lead on the Steelers before taking possession of the ball at the start of the fourth quarter. Wilson marched the team down to Pittsburgh 28 yard line with 8:05 remaining in the game. Wilson took the 3rd-and-3 snap and scanned the field before spotting Metcalf running down the left flank. He lofted a pass over the rookie's left shoulder, leading him into the end zone perfectly for a touchdown.

The score gave the Seahawks a two-possession lead with 7:16 remaining.

DK is looking like a BEAST @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/xiQVctmEi9— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 15, 2019

"It was a phenomenal throw," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "D.K. made it look hard, bobbling it around a little bit, but he's really doing a nice job. What a great start he's off to and we're thrilled about it. I think Russ went to him seven times today and we didn't get them all, but there's going to be a lot of hookups here coming up."

Pittsburgh answered with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph after a Seahawks fumble gave them great field position. The Seahawks ran out the clock on the next possession, using 12 plays to take off the final 5:34.

Wilson completed 29 of 35 passes for 300 yards and three scores in the win. Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny had 62 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 8 of 15 passes for 75 yards before exiting due to an injury. Steelers running back James Conner had 33 yards and a score on 11 carries, but also left the game early.

Rudolph completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards, two scores and an interception in relief of Roethlisberger. The Seahawks picked up four sacks and out-gained the Steelers 425 yards to 261 yards in the win.

Seattle selected Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Mississippi product has seven catches for 150 yards and a touchdown through two games.

The Steelers face the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Seattle.