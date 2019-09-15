Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner suffer injuries vs. Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defenders stop Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) for no gain at the end of the first quarter Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back James Conner were knocked out of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The team announced Roethlisberger sustained a right elbow injury in the first half and listed him as questionable to return. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph replaced him to begin the third quarter.

Roethlisberger completed 8-of-15 passes for 75 yards in the opening half before exiting with the injury. He appeared to injure his elbow late in the second quarter after attempting a deep pass down the right sideline, immediately favoring his arm following the throw.

Roethlisberger remained in the game for the first half, but briefly visited the locker room. Rudolph, a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State, hadn't taken an NFL snap before Sunday's contest.

Conner exited the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, the team announced. He was listed as questionable to return.

Conner logged 11 carries for 33 yards with one touchdown and three receptions for 12 receiving yards prior to his departure.