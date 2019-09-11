Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry suffers knee fracture

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (R) is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a tibial plateau fracture to his left knee. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers starting tight end Hunter Henry suffered a tibial plateau fracture to his left knee against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Wednesday.

League sources told NFL Media that the team expects Henry to miss four to six weeks due to the knee injury. The Chargers haven't given an official timetable for his return, but the team will continue to evaluate the ailment and won't place him on injured reserve.

"He's taking it tough, but he's doing fine," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters. "He wants to be here with his teammates. He wants to play, and not being out there with them he feels like he's letting them down. But he's not. You can't control these things. You can only control what you can control.

"He'll be back, though. He'll be OK."

Henry sustained the injury Sunday when a Colts defender hit him in the legs while tackling him during the second half of the Chargers' 30-24 overtime win. He gingerly walked off the field but eventually returned to the contest, playing 55 of a possible 59 offensive snaps in Week 1.

"He came back in and you never knew he was hurt," Lynn said. "It says a lot about his toughness as a player. No doubt about it."

The Chargers selected Henry in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. The tight end has battled injuries throughout his short career with the franchise, missing all of the 2018 regular season due to a torn ACL and the last two games of the 2017 campaign because of a lacerated kidney.

Henry recorded four receptions for 60 yards in the Chargers' Week 1 victory.