Houston Texans to release veteran CB Aaron Colvin

Houston Texans cornerback Aaron Colvin (22) allowed two touchdown passes in Monday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans are releasing veteran cornerback Aaron Colvin after one full season with the team.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that the Texans are cutting Colvin after his struggles in the team's Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Colvin got off to a rough start this season, allowing two touchdown passes and a reception to Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. that led to a game-winning 58-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.

The Texans signed Colvin to a four-year, $34 million contract in 2018. He was given $18 million guaranteed when he was a free agent and will get his $7.5 million guaranteed this season, according to ESPN.

Colvin began last season as the Texans' nickel cornerback, but he sustained an ankle injury in Week 4 and played in only 10 games. He recorded 29 total tackles and one pass defensed in 2018.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Colvin in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He played four seasons with the Jaguars, registering 167 combined tackles, five sacks and 14 passes defensed in 48 games.