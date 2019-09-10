Philadelphia Eagles place Malik Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Malik Jackson (R) signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this off-season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles placed defensive tackle Malik Jackson on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

League sources told NFL Media that Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury late in Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. He is expected to be out for the remainder of the season due to the injury.

"Malik's an important part of what we do and we'll certainly miss him when he's [not] on the field, but we got plenty of guys that can step up and play and that's nothing new in the NFL," Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "Doesn't change our task from game-to-game and it doesn't change our task over the course of the year.

"We'll get him healthy and get him back. If I know Malik, he'll do a good job staying engaged while he's rehabbing. I've been really impressed with him as a professional, not just as a player but as a professional."

The Eagles signed Jackson to a three-year, $30 million contract this off-season to replace Michael Bennett, who joined the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia agreed to terms with defensive lineman Akeem Spence to fill Jackson's roster spot, the team announced Tuesday.

Spence spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one season with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released him last month.

Timmy Jernigan is expected to receive more snaps alongside Fletcher Cox in Jackson's absence.