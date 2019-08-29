Atlanta Falcons to try out, sign kicker Matt Bryant

Former Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (3) spent the last 10 seasons with the Falcons but was released in the off-season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- With the Atlanta Falcons' kicking situation in flux, the team is bringing in veteran free-agent kicker Matt Bryant for a tryout.

League sources told ESPN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that Bryant will fly to Atlanta for a physical and workout. No contract has been signed, but the tryout, which is scheduled for Friday, is considered a formality to a return if Bryant is in shape and healthy, according to ESPN.

Bryant spent the last 10 seasons with the Falcons but was released this off-season. The 44-year-old kicker dealt with a back injury that sidelined him for three games in 2018.

Current Falcons kicker Giorgio Tavecchio replaced Bryant last season and connected on all five of his field-goal attempts, including a 56-yard boot. He was expected to take over the kicking job this season, but he has struggled throughout training camp and the preseason.

The Falcons signed Blair Walsh to compete with Tavecchio, but both kickers continued to struggle in practice.

"I'm sorry about Giorgio [Tavecchio], but his life isn't over, either," Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters Wednesday. "He had a great year for us last year, 5-of-5 including some long field goals. This preseason, he's missed half his field goals. Why? I don't know. I think, in many cases, he's hit the ball well.

"I'm not sure what's closing off the mark, or whether or not Blair Walsh is the right answer for us. I trust [general manager] Thomas [Dimitroff] and [head coach] Dan [Quinn] and the special teams coach to make the right choice on that."

