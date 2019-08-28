Indianapolis Colts to trade CB Nate Hairston to New York Jets

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts agreed to trade cornerback Nate Hairston to the secondary-depleted New York Jets, the teams announced Wednesday.

The Jets are acquiring the third-year cornerback for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The sixth-rounder being sent to the Colts is the second of the Jets' sixth-round choices in next year's draft. The trade is pending a physical.

Hairston, 25, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Temple. He will join a Jets cornerback group consisting of Trumaine Johnson, Darryl Roberts and Brian Poole.

Johnson, who has been recuperating from a hamstring injury, is uncertain to play in the Jets' Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. With New York's top cornerback sidelined, the team's top three are Roberts (11 career starts), former Atlanta Falcons slot corner Poole and undrafted free-agent rookie Kyron Brown out of Akron.

We have traded CB Nate Hairston to the @NYJets for a 2020 6th round draft pick. https://t.co/VFoG3LbAUs— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 28, 2019

Hairston served as the Colts' primary slot corner during his rookie season, but he struggled last year and was replaced by Kenny Moore. In his two seasons with Indianapolis, he started 11 games and recorded one interception.