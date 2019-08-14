Atlanta Falcons claim former New England Patriots QB Danny Etling

Former LSU Tigers quarterback Danny Etling (16) was released by the New England Patriots this week. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons claimed former New England Patriots quarterback Danny Etling off waivers Wednesday, the team announced.

The Patriots released Etling on Tuesday after attempting to switch him to wide receiver. The team needed to create a spot for tight end Eric Saubert, who was acquired in a trade with the Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick.

New England selected Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU. He spent his rookie season on the team's practice squad and earned praise for his work ethic, leading the Patriots to have him attend road games.

The Patriots drafted former Auburn Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of this year's draft. With Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and Stidham at the top of the depth chart, Etling was bumped from the quarterback room.

After a failed switch to receiver, the Patriots cut ties with Etling.

The Falcons lost quarterback Kurt Benkert to a season-ending toe injury after Week 1 of the preseason. Etling joins starter Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub and Matt Simms in Atlanta.