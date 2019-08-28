New England Patriots finalizing two trades to bolster offensive line

New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) was hospitalized earlier this week due to blood clots in his lungs. The Patriots are completing two trades to strengthen their offensive line due to his absence. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots are making two trades to strengthen their offensive line in the absence of starting center David Andrews, who was hospitalized because of blood clots in his lungs.

The Patriots are acquiring offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick, the Ravens announced Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical.

In a separate trade, league sources told ESPN that the Arizona Cardinals agreed to send offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to New England for a sixth-round pick.

Cunningham confirmed the trade in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"Man it's been a fun year and a half out in the desert," Cunningham wrote. "Thank you to [owner] Mr. [Bill] Bidwill, [general manager] Steve Keim, and the Cardinals organization for allowing me to start off my career here. Wish you guys nothing but the best of luck this season! With that being said, I was just notified that I have been traded to the New England Patriots."

The Ravens selected Eluemunor in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He was Baltimore's starting left guard in the spring but dropped out of the lineup after injuries and a failed conditioning test at the beginning of training camp.

The Cardinals picked Cunningham in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati. In his rookie season, he started six games at left tackle in place of D.J. Humphries but ended the year on injured reserve due to a foot injury.

It remains unclear how long Andrews, who was hospitalized earlier this week, will be out.