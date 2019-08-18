New England Patriots release veteran WR Dontrelle Inman

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, the team announced Sunday.

League sources told ESPN that Inman requested his release from the Patriots and the club granted his request.

Inman's release from the team comes on the same day that star wide receiver Josh Gordon was eligible to rejoin the Patriots. Gordon, who was reinstated by the NFL over the weekend, was placed on the active/non-football injury list, according to ESPN.

Inman went undrafted in 2011 but spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad before joining the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts.

The six-season veteran made his NFL debut with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2014. He played three-plus seasons with the Chargers before short stints with the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Inman, who signed a one-year contract with the Patriots this off-season, appeared in both of New England's preseason games this season, recording three catches for 40 yards.