New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman removed from NFI list

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) has been on the non-football injury list with a left thumb injury. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman practiced for the first time this summer since suffering a thumb injury last month.

The team announced Monday that Edelman passed his physical and was removed from the non-football injury list. He sustained a broken left thumb in July.

Edelman last saw the field in the Patriots' 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in February. He recorded 10 catches for 141 yards and was named Super Bowl MVP.

The veteran wideout signed a two-year contract extension with the Patriots in May, but had yet to participate in practices due to his thumb ailment.

Along with Edelman, the Patriots welcomed back receivers Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas, N'Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris to the practice field. The NFL reinstated Gordon from his previous suspension, and Thomas was an active participant for the first time in a Patriots uniform, indicating the veteran pass-catcher could be nearing a return from the PUP list.

Harry, who was injured in joint practice sessions with the Detroit Lions, wore full pads Monday. Dorsett and Harris were back in uniform after each player sustained undisclosed injuries in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans last week.