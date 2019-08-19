Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott offended by Jerry Jones' joke

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has yet to report to training camp this year. He is subject to fines totaling about $900,000. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was displeased with a joke made by team owner Jerry Jones over the weekend.

League sources told ESPN and the Dallas Morning News on Monday that Elliott felt disrespected by Jones' jest.

"I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke," Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, said. "We actually thought it was disrespectful."

Arceneaux said Elliott is continuing his contract holdout while training in Cabo San Lucas, according to ESPN.

Jones made the joke Saturday after the Cowboys' preseason victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Hawaii. He answered a question about running back Tony Pollard, who got the start again in Elliott's absence.

Jones was asked if Pollard, who is having a standout training camp, was the best negotiating piece for the Cowboys during their contract talks with Elliott. The Cowboys owner said, "Zeke who?" before clarifying that he was "cracking a joke at Zeke's expense."

Elliott has yet to report to training camp as he continues his holdout. The star tailback is subject to fines totaling about $900,000.

Pollard recorded 51 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown run, on the Cowboys' first drive Saturday against the Rams.