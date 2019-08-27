Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson suffers broken finger in practice

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered a broken finger during practice Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Jackson broke the ring finger on his left hand. He will visit with a hand specialist Wednesday to receive a second opinion.

The injury isn't expected to keep Jackson from playing in the Eagles' Week 1 matchup against his former team, the Washington Redskins, according to ESPN. He plans to be fitted with a custom splint Wednesday.

Jackson, 32, has excelled with the Eagles in training camp this season, drawing praise from teammates and coaches for his chemistry with franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded Jackson back to Philadelphia this off-season. He played six seasons with the Eagles (2008-13) before spending time with the Redskins (2014-16) and Bucs (2017-18).