Miami Dolphins interested in trade for Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney

Houston Texans pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney (90) met with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and other members of management. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are interested in a potential trade for Houston Texans star pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that Clowney met with first-year Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and other high-ranking officials. The team is hoping to persuade the three-time Pro Bowl defender to accept a trade to Miami.

The Dolphins consider themselves the leading candidate to acquire Clowney, according to ESPN. He can't be traded until he signs his one-year franchise tag with the Texans.

The Texans are interested in Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil, but Miami is unlikely to include him in trade discussions involving Clowney, according to ESPN.

Clowney, 26, was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season after he recorded 47 total tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2018. He also registered 16 tackles for loss, which tied for ninth in the league last year.

The Texans selected Clowney with the first-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He struggled with injuries early in his professional career, missing 15 games in his first two seasons in the league.