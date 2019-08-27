Raiders' Antonio Brown to Ben Roethlisberger: We were 'never friends'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (R) slaps hands with now-Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown during a game. Brown told the Steelers signal-caller to "shut up" in a recent tweet. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Oakland Raiders star wide receiver Antonio Brown responded to comments made by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, saying the two were "never friends."

In an interview that aired during the Steelers' preseason game Sunday night, Roethlisberger told NBC Sports that he regretted calling out Brown after Pittsburgh's Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos last season.

"Yeah, I wish I wouldn't have done it," Roethlisberger said. "Obviously, we saw what happened. It ruined a friendship."

Brown replied to Roethlisberger's interview in a now-deleted tweet Tuesday, telling his former quarterback to "shut up already."

"Never friends just had to get my ends," Brown wrote on Twitter.

After deleting the tweet aimed at Roethlisberger, Brown sent out another message on social media.

You see when your a young Wr in this league and you're a late round pick or even undrafted you pretty much got to do whatever to make it or even get a look.. #Mentality #Hungry— AB (@AB84) August 27, 2019

Brown spent nine seasons playing alongside Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, but a tumultuous conclusion to last season carried over into the off-season, ending with the superstar wideout demanding a trade.

The Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders in March for a third-round draft pick and a fifth-round choice. He has 837 receptions, 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in his nine-season NFL career.

Brown, who is currently mired in a dispute with the league over his 10-year-old helmet model, missed most of the Raiders' training camp due to the helmet issue, along with frostbite on both of his feet following an accident inside a cryogenic therapy chamber.