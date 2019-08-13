New England Patriots release QB Danny Etling after receiver experiment

Former LSU Tigers quarterback Danny Etling was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots cut quarterback Danny Etling after attempting to switch him to wide receiver.

The team announced the roster move Tuesday. New England needed to create a spot for tight end Eric Saubert, who was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

The Patriots have a history of switching players from quarterback to wide receiver. The most notable switch was Julian Edelman transitioning from college quarterback to NFL receiver.

New England selected Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU. He spent his rookie season on the team's practice squad, but the Patriots had him attend road games.

The Patriots drafted former Auburn Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of this year's draft. With Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and Stidham at the top of the depth chart, Etling was bumped from the quarterback room.

Etling, 25, struggled to adapt to wide receiver after switching to the position, according to ESPN. He was targeted on an incomplete fourth-down pass in the Patriots' preseason opener Thursday night and also was penalized for illegal formation.

The Falcons selected Saubert in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Drake. He has played in 30 career NFL games (one start) and has five receptions for 48 yards.