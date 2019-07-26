Former LSU Tigers star Danny Etling was drafted as a quarterback but is being transitioned into a wide receiver role at New England Patriots training camp. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots are using quarterback Danny Etling as a wide receiver in training camp, signaling a position move for the seventh round 2018 NFL Draft pick.

Etling was lining up at the position Thursday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Purdue and LSU product did not take a regular-season snap during his rookie campaign, but completed 20-of-38 passes for 178 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions last preseason. He also rushed 10 times for 120 yards and a score.

"I've really enjoyed being a part of this team and I'm will to do whatever it takes to continue to do that, to continue to keep becoming a better football player and keep improving every day," Etling told reporters.

Etling said he will assume whatever role the coaches ask him to take. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback ran a 4.76-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine before he was drafted.

The Patriots used a fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on quarterback Jarrett Stidham and have veteran Brian Hoyer as another backup to six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.