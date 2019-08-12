New England Patriots' Tom Brady: Don't read into selling of Boston-area home

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) listed his Massachusetts home on the market last week. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady attempted to ease the minds of fans and the team Monday after putting his Massachusetts home on the market last week.

Brady told reporters that listing his home for sale doesn't mean much at this stage.

"You shouldn't read into anything," Brady said. "It takes a long time to sell a house. I don't know if you guys know, my house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn't fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks.

"I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life. I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything."

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, listed their Brookline, Mass., home for sale Aug. 6. The five-bedroom home, built in 2015, was listed at $39.5 million.

According to the listing, the house sits on five acres close to the golf course at The Country Club and has a three-car garage, gym, spa, yoga studio and organic herb/vegetable garden.

League sources told ESPN and the New York Post that Brady and Bundchen have been searching for homes in Greenwich, Conn., and Alpine, N.J., leading to speculation that the superstar quarterback's time in New England could be nearing an end.

Along with searching for a new home, Brady recently agreed to a new contract with the Patriots that will pay him an additional $8 million this season.

Brady is scheduled to earn $23 million in the 2019-20 campaign but the contract includes void years for 2020 and 2021, meaning the Michigan product can become a free agent after this season. New England agreed not to place the franchise or transition tag on him as part of the revised contract.

Brady threw for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He is entering his 20th season in the NFL, all with the Patriots.