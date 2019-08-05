Patriots' Tom Brady to become free agent in 2020 despite extension

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2019-20 season.

League sources told the NFL Network and the Boston Globe on Monday that Brady's new contract, which he agreed to Sunday, includes two years that automatically void on the last day of the 2019 league year. According to NFL Media, the Patriots used voidable years for the first time to spread out Brady's salary-cap hit.

Brady's new deal will bump his salary to $23 million for this season and includes a provision that doesn't allow the Patriots to place the franchise or transition tag on him for the 2020 campaign, meaning teams can attempt to sign him March 17, 2020, if he doesn't retire.

"It's really the reality for most guys in the NFL. I don't want to think I'm any different than anyone else," Brady told reporters. "Football is a tough business. It's a production business. I'm ready to go this year, and that's really what matters, and that's where my focus is.

"It's a unique situation I'm in -- 20th year with the same team and 42 years old. Pretty much uncharted territory for everybody and I'm going to go out there and be the best I can this year and see what happens."

Brady is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Since entering the league in 2000, the three-time league MVP has thrown for 70,514 yards, 517 touchdowns and 171 interceptions.

The Patriots open the preseason Thursday night against the Detroit Lions. New England begins the regular season Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.