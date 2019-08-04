Tom Brady, New England Patriots agree to two-year contract extension

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

ESPN and NFL Media reported Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, will make $23 million this season. His salary for the 2019 season was $15 million.

Brady will make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, though those salaries can be adjusted at any time. The new contract makes Brady the sixth highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The Patriots have not confirmed any changes to Brady's contract.

Brady's new contract comes a day after he turned 42. Brady has repeatedly insisted he would like to play until he's at least 45.

Brady is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. The three-time NFL MVP has thrown for 70,514 yards, 517 touchdowns and 171 interceptions since entering the league in 2000.

New England opens the preseason Thursday night at the Detroit Lions. The Patriots begin the regular season on Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxboro, Mass.