Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lavonte David undergoes knee surgery

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl linebacker Lavonte David underwent a minor procedure on his knee.

League sources told the NFL Network and the Tampa Bay Times that David had arthroscopic surgery to repair a minor meniscus tear in his left knee Sunday. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Monday the injury was "nothing serious" and hopes the All-Pro linebacker will return at the beginning of the regular season.

"We're going to hold him out for awhile," Arians said. "[We] fixed it up [Sunday], so he'll be ready to go soon."

The recovery time for the type of surgery David underwent ranges from four to six weeks. He missed his third consecutive training camp practice Monday due to swelling in the knee, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

David missed two games last season due to an MCL sprain in his right knee. He recorded 120 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defensed in 14 regular-season contests in 2018.

The Bucs selected David in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. The 29-year-old defender has 885 tackles, 10 interceptions, 21.5 sacks, two defensive touchdowns and 39 passes defensed in 105 career NFL games.

Buccaneers newcomer Deone Buchanon is expected to fill David's spot at the inside linebacker position.

"Deone stepped in for right now," Arians said. "We've got about four or five guys. There is really good competition at the inside linebacker position. All of those guys are position flexible, but Deone has jumped in first."