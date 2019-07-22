Buffalo Bills RB Frank Gore landing on NFI list before training camp

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore (23) landed on the NFI list with a minor injury. The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to begin training camp Thursday. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills veteran running back Frank Gore will be placed on the non-football injury list.

League sources told the NFL Network and NBC Sports on Monday that Gore is landing on the NFI list due to a minor injury. It remains unclear what injury Gore sustained or how he was injured.

The Bills signed the 36-year-old tailback to a one-year contract in free agency this off-season. Gore is the NFL's active rushing leader with 14,748 yards and is expected to play a pivotal backup role behind starting running back LeSean McCoy this season.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Gore in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Miami. He spent 10 seasons with the 49ers (2005-14) before playing three years with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-17).

Gore saw action in 14 regular-season games with the Miami Dolphins last season. He had 156 carries for 722 rushing yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry in the 2018 campaign.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has accumulated 18,544 yards from scrimmage and 95 total touchdowns in his NFL career.

The Bills are scheduled to begin training camp Thursday.