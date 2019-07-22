Patriots receiver Julian Edelman out indefinitely with thumb injury

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has won three Super Bowls with the team. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is out indefinitely after suffering a left thumb injury.

ESPN and NFL Media reported Edelman, the Patriots' longtime slot receiver, will miss a "few weeks." Edelman wore a small brace over his left thumb at his youth camp over the weekend.

First-round pick N'Keal Harry and former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios are candidates to see increased snaps with Edelman out, according to ESPN.

Edelman has recorded 499 passes for 5,390 yards and 30 touchdowns since debuting in 2009. He caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last year.

Edelman added 26 receptions for 388 yards in the playoffs. He was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII in February.

New England opens its season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxboro, Mass., on Sept. 8.