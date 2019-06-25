Saints QB Drew Brees gives framed jersey to Pelicans' Zion Williamson

June 25 (UPI) -- Saints star quarterback Drew Brees welcomed Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson to New Orleans with a framed jersey on which he wrote, "Passing the torch to you!"

The Pelicans posted the video Tuesday on Twitter, showing Williamson's reaction to receiving the autographed Brees jersey in his hotel room when he arrived in New Orleans.

"Wow, passing the torch. Am I ready to take that on? The city of New Orleans," Williamson said in the video. "I'm ready. Let's do it."

Brees also sent a card with the jersey that read, "Zion, welcome to the family. Let's dance." Williamson said it was the first jersey he had received from a professional athlete.

The Pelicans selected Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft last week. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound forward starred with the Duke Blue Devils, averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season.

Brees is entering his 14th season with the Saints. He is the NFL's all-time passing leader with 74,437 yards and guided New Orleans to its only Super Bowl victory in the 2009 campaign.