NBA Draft: Zion Williamson tears up after going No. 1 overall

June 20 (UPI) -- A tearful Zion Williamson had to stop an interview multiple times after he was selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday.

An All-American forward from Duke University, Williamson dedicated his selection to his mother, Sharonda Simpson.

"I didn't think I'd be in this position," Williamson told ESPN. "My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom. She did everything for me. I just want to thank her."

Choking back tears, the newest Pelican continued talking about how grateful he was for his mother.

"She put her dreams aside for mine," Williamson said.

"I wouldn't be here without my mom. She did everything for me." What a moment for Zion Williamson, who shed tears after being drafted No. 1 overall. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/WBVSRPr04K— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2019

Williamson paused the interview at one point to emotionally embrace his mother. Simpson stepped in as Williamson wiped the tears away.

"I've seen somebody who believed in the process who put in the work, who put those naysayers aside and just continued to do what we ask and continued to believe in the process," Simpson said. "Because of that, we're here today."