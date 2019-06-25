Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is working with the team on a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal in 2019. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- He has only been his teammate for half a season, but Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper says Dak Prescott deserves one of the most lucrative quarterback contracts in the NFL.

Prescott is set to make a base salary of $2.02 million in the final year of his rookie contract in 2019. The fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has been negotiating a new deal with the Cowboys this off-season.

Cooper joined the Cowboys in October after being traded from the Oakland Raiders. He had 725 yards and six scores on 53 catches in nine regular-season games with the NFC East franchise. Cooper also had 171 yards and a score in two playoff games for Dallas.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft came to Dallas in exchange for a pricey first-round pick, but meshed with Prescott immediately.

RELATED Cowboys waiting for contract counteroffer from QB Dak Prescott

Cooper told ESPN Monday some of Prescott's success is due to taking "every rep seriously."

"He doesn't miss a rep and I think that's a big part of who he is," Cooper said. "He's just a competitor, he wants to do everything the right way. I haven't played with too many guys like Dak Prescott. So I think he definitely deserves everything that's coming to him.

"He definitely deserves to be paid amongst the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player in league history this off-season when he inked a four-year, $140 million contract extension. He is set to make an average of $35 million annually. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger makes the second-highest salary on an annual basis ($34 million), followed by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($33.5 million), Philadelphia Eagles star Carson Wentz ($32 million) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan ($30 million).

Each of the aforementioned quarterbacks has a Super Bowl ring.

Sources told NFL Network the Cowboys offered an extension to Prescott in May, before the quarterback submitted a counteroffer a few weeks later. The Cowboys are also in negotiations with Cooper and star running back Ezekiel Elliott, among others. Sources told NFL Network Prescott is targeting a deal in the neighborhood of $30 million annually.

Prescott was the No. 20 quarterback in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He owns a 32-16 record as a starter in the regular season and has a 1-2 record in the playoffs.