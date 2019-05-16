Nick Kyrgios melts down at Italian Open, throws chair

Nick Kyrgios of Australia was disqualified during his round of 32 match against Casper Ruud at the 2019 Italian Open on Thursday in Rome. Photo by Ettore Ferrari/EPA-EFE

May 16 (UPI) -- Nick Kyrgios melted down on at the Italian Open, smashing his racket, kicking a water bottle and tossing a chair during his match against Casper Ruud.

Kyrgios walked off the court and was disqualified during the round of 32 loss Thursday in Rome. Ruud won the match 6-3, 6-7, 2-1. The Norwegian battled Juan Martin del Potro in the round of 16 following the match.

Kyrgios, who has a history of acting out of frustration during his matches, apologized for his Thursday exploits on Instagram.

"Very eventful day to say to the least," Kyrgios wrote in the caption for the post. "Emotions got the better of me and I just wanted to say that the atmosphere was crazy out there today, just super unfortunate that it had to end in a default. Sorry Roma, see you again, maybe."

Kyrgios is ranked No. 26 in the world, while Ruud is ranked No. 76.

The 2019 Italian Open men's final will be played after 4 p.m. Sunday. The women's final will be at 1 p.m. Sunday in Rome.

Rafael Nadal is the men's defending champion, while Elina Svitolina is the defending women's champion.