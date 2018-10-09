Nick Kyrgios of Australia lost his first round match on Monday at the 2018 Shanghai Masters in China. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Nick Kyrgios got into several verbal spats with a chair umpire during his round of 64 match against Bradley Klahn at the 2018 Shanghai Masters.

Klahn won the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and advanced into a round of 32 match on Tuesday against Borna Coric.

Kyrgios. 23, got into the exchange with Damien Dumusois after the French umpire said one of his second set points "was really borderline."

The Australian tennis star responded by saying "I don't care."

"What can you do? Look at the score. Maybe it's my tactic," Kyrgios added. "You have no right to tell me that it's poor."

Kyrgios went on to discuss the sequence while serving and later when he went back to his seat. He also asked the umpire if he would talk to Klahn about his points.

"Are you going to put him down as well?" Kyrgios asked.

"It's not a question of game or flavor," Dumusois said.

Kyrgios later served and asked if another shot was borderline.

"Nick, that's enough," Dumusois said.

Last year, Kyrgios was fined $10,000 at the same tournament for walking off of the court after losing the first set of a match against Steve Johnson. He has also been reprimanded several other times for his on-court behavior.