Australian Nick Kyrgios got into a spat with a fan during his win against Dusan Lajovic at the Miami Open Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios entertained the crowd with his play and an argument with a fan during his win against Dusan Lajovic at the Miami Open.

The show occurred Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The 23-year-old won the match 6-3, 6-1.

One of his most entertaining plays came in the first set, when Kyrgios caught Lajovic off-guard. Kyrgios had the ball and was about to serve during the sequence. He did a few bounces with his left hand while bent over. Kyrgios stayed bent over and smacked the ball over the net with a quick underhanded serve.

The ball slipped over the net and bounced multiple times before Lajovic could get a return.

Kyrgios also had the fan dispute in the first set. The Australian turned his attention away from the court to focus on the heckler. Kyrgios threw a ball in his area before shouting into the stands.

"Did you get a free ticket? Why are you watching me on a Sunday night?" Kyrgios shouted. "You got nothing else to do on a Sunday night?"

The fan was eventually escorted out of the area.

"I knew that I was going to get him kicked out," Kyrgios told reporters after the match. "I loved it, I loved every single bit of it. I think the crowd loved it."

Kyrgios takes on Borna Coric in the round of 16 Tuesday in Miami.