Giants CB Corey Ballentine joins team after shooting

May 13 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine has rejoined the team after being shot last month.

Ballentine was shot in the rear only hours after being drafted. One of his college teammates, Dwane Simmons, died as a result of the same shooting at an off-campus party April 28.

Ballentine was at the Giants' team facility Monday. He is expected to make a full recovery from the shooting.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur called Ballentine a "victim" after the shooting.

"He's a great young man," Shurmur told reporters earlier this month. "We got to know him really well through the draft process. My son [quarterback Kyle Shurmur] trained with him. So I have some intimate knowledge of what a great young man he is."

The sixth-round pick missed rookie minicamp earlier this month after the team encouraged him to be with his family and friends.

Ballentine was drafted from Washburn University. He had five interceptions and forced four fumbles with the Ichabods.