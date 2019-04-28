Washburn DB killed, Giants draft pick injured in shooting

April 28 (UPI) -- A double shooting Sunday morning in Topeka, Kan., has killed a Washburn University defensive back and injured his teammate drafted over the weekend by the Giants.

Washburn president Jerry Farley released a statement regarding the death of Dwane Simmons. The statement read that Corey Ballentine should make a full recovery.

"Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act," Farley wrote.

"Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general.

"This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career."

Ballentine was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round, one of three defensive backs the team selected.

Officers in Topeka responded to reports of gunfire in Topeka at around 12:45 a.m., Kansas news stationWIBW TV reported

An officer on the scene told WIBW that Simmons died in the street from a gunshot wound.

The 23-year-old Simmons played 22 games as a defensive back for Washburn over three seasons at the University.