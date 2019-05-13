May 13 (UPI) -- June Jones has left his job as offensive coordinator of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats to become the head coach of Houston's XFL team.

Sources confirmed the move to TSN and the Houston Chronicle on Monday.

The Tiger-Cats announced that Jones is "pursing other opportunities in professional football." Tommy Condell has been named the team's new offensive coordinator.

"Coach Condell has a proven track record as an offensive coordinator in the Canadian Football League and here in Hamilton," Tiger-Cats coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a team news release.

"We will certainly miss coach June but we feel great about Tommy leading our offense moving forward."

Jones was the Tiger-Cats' coach last season, when the team posted an 8-10 record. He stepped down this off-season. The 67-year-old previously coached the Atlanta Falcons and San Diego Chargers in the NFL. He also coached at Hawaii and SMU.

The XFL begins in February. Houston's team will play its home games at TDECU Stadium in Houston.