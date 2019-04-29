'Game of Thrones' creator George R.R. Martin calls Giants 'insane' for Daniel Jones pick

Duke's Daniel Jones was a surprise pick for the New York Giants at No. 6 overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday in Nashville. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin was not a fan one of the New York Giants' first round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In fact, Martin said the Giants selecting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick "seems insane."

Martin wrote about the pick in his blog, following the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday in Nashville. The Giants made Jones the second quarterback off of the board, picking him after the Arizona Cardinals snagged Oklahoma's Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins was widely expected to be drafted before Jones, who had underwhelming college statistics compared to the other top quarterback prospects.

Martin first criticized the New York Jets for not taking Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen with the No. 3 overall pick before going in on the Giants. The Giants were expected to take a quarterback early in the draft to eventually replace veteran Eli Manning.

"Daniel Jones from Duke at number six," Martin wrote. "Yes, they need a young quarterback to groom as Eli's successor. But Dwayne Haskins was right there. Why not him?"

Martin admitted that he doesn't follow college football, but he pointed out the disparity in production between Jones and Haskins.

Jones completed 60.5 percent of his throws for 2,674 yards, 22 scores and nine interceptions in 11 games during his senior season. Haskins only played for two seasons at Ohio State, but managed to complete 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards, 50 scores and eight interceptions during 14 games in his sophomore season.

The Washington Redskins picked up Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick Thursday.

"[Giants general manager] Dave Gettleman must have seen something in Jones that no one else could see," Martin wrote. "But even if you accept that, taking him at six seems insane. He would have been there at No. 17.

"Why not take Josh Allen or one of the other defensive studs at No. 6, and Jones at No. 17? Makes much more sense. Who else was going to nab him? The Skins? The Skins preferred Haskins, that was common knowledge. Everyone in the world except the G-Men preferred Haskins, so far as I can see."

The Giants picked Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence with the No. 17 overall pick. New York snagged Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker with the No. 30 overall selection.