April 24 (UPI) -- Free agent defensive end Brian Robison retired from the NFL on Wednesday.

Robison, 35, played his entire 11-year career with the Minnesota Vikings. The fourth-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft had 60 sacks in 173 career appearances. Robison missed just one start between the 2011 and 2016 seasons. He started once in 2017 and appeared in 15 games, making four sacks for Minnesota.

The veteran defender was released last summer, prior to the 2018 season. He is signing a one-day contract with the Vikings to retire as a member of the NFL North franchise.

Robison read a letter to Vikings fans in a video posted to team's Twitter account. He thanked Vikings coaches, team ownership, his teammates, the media and fans.

"Thank you for accepting me for who I am," Robison said of his teammates. "Thank you for making my job enjoyable every single day for 11 years. From the ups and downs to the blood, sweat and tears, I'll cherish everyday I was able to spend with you."