April 19 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman.

The team announced the one-year pact on Friday. The 28-year-old defensive lineman was a second round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Sources told ESPN and the Houston Chronicle that Hageman faces a two-game suspension at the start of the 2019 season. He was arrested in June for driving while impaired.

Hageman appeared in 16 games in each of his first two seasons with the franchise, before 12 appearances during his 2016 campaign. The 6-foot-6, 318-pound defender has 16 career starts. Hageman logged 61 tackles and four sacks in 44 appearances with the Falcons before he was cut before the 2017 season.

He was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, following a domestic violence charge. His last appearance with the Falcons came in Super Bowl LI.

"As an organization we believe in opportunities when people take responsibility for their actions and are committed to change," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a news release.

"We believe Ra'Shede understands that his conduct was wrong and has learned from his mistakes. He has met the obligations of the court in his prior matters and worked hard over the last two years including community service, intensive course work and rehab. That said, we understand the seriousness of his actions, and he knows we will not tolerate abusive behavior in any form."

Hageman attended the University of Minnesota before entering the NFL. A source told TwinCities.com that about five teams showed interest in signing Hageman, including the Minnesota Vikings.

"Ra'Shede has taken responsibility for his actions and continues to show genuine remorse as well as an ongoing commitment to getting better. He has put in the work necessary for us to give him another opportunity," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.