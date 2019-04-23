Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (R) might have been sacked a career-high 51 times last season, but that didn't stop him from recently rewarding his offensive line with some lavish gifts. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Recently paid Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is giving back in a big way when it comes to his offensive line, in the form of Amazon stock.

Wilson rewarded each of his 13 offensive linemen with $12,000 in stock from the company, totaling $156,000.

ESPN and TMZ obtained a letter Wilson gave to the recipients of the gifts. Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract on April 16 to become the NFL's highest-paid player.

"Every Sunday we go to battle together," Wilson wrote in the letter. "You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family."

"This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten."

Wilson said he thought of several other ideas, but opted for something that would make a lasting impact and affect the lives of his teammates, their families and their children.

Wilson, 30, is entering his eighth season in the NFL. The five-time Pro Bowl selection and former Super Bowl champion has never missed a start during his decorated pro football tenure. He enters his 2019 campaign with a streak of 112 consecutive starts.

The Seahawks star completed 65.5 percent of his throws for 3,448 yards and a career-high 35 touchdowns, against just seven interceptions in 2018.

Wilson was also sacked a career-high 51 times last season.