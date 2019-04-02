Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson sets deadline for new contract

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson set an April 15 deadline for the two sides to work out a long-term contract extension. Wilson is in the final year of his current deal. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks franchise quarterback Russell Wilson wants a new deal before the team's off-season program begins this month.

Sources told the NFL Network and The Seattle Times that Wilson set an April 15 deadline for the two sides to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

Wilson enters the final year of a four-year extension he signed in 2015. He could become the next star quarterback to reach a mega contract and the honor of being the NFL's highest-paid player. Green Bay Packers gunslinger Aaron Rodgers is currently the NFL's top-paid player after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018.

The 30-year-old Wilson is scheduled to make $17 million and carry a $25.3 million cap hit in the 2019 season. He said two weeks ago that there was "great potential" that he could become the league's highest earner.

"There's a great potential in that," Wilson said. "We'll see what happens. ... It's not like it's gonna make me feel bad."

Although Wilson set a deadline for an agreement, it's unclear what would happen if the mid-April deadline passes with no new deal. The star quarterback and the Seahawks have engaged in contract negotiations recently, according to The Seattle Times.

The Seahawks originally drafted Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and guided Seattle to a Super Bowl title in the 2013-14 campaign.

Wilson has a 64.2 completion percentage with 25,624 passing yards, 196 touchdowns and 63 interceptions in his seven-year professional career.