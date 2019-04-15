Russell Wilson won't sign with Seattle Seahawks after self-imposed deadline

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) set an April 15 deadline for a contract extension. Wilson reportedly won't sign with the franchise this season if an agreement isn't reached before his deadline. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson doesn't intend to sign a contract extension with the franchise this season if the two sides fail to reach an agreement before his self-imposed deadline.

Sources told ESPN and the NFL Network that Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, has been in Seattle for the last three days negotiating with team management. Earlier this month, Wilson set a deadline of midnight Monday for the sides to reach a long-term contract.

Wilson's contract expires at the end of this season. If the Seahawks can't lock up Wilson to a new deal, the franchise likely will use the franchise tag on the quarterback.

Wilson reported to the team's off-season conditioning program Monday, according to ESPN. He is expected to attend training camp and participate in all of the Seahawks' off-season activities.

The eighth-year quarterback previously set a deadline for his last extension in 2015, but it wasn't until the beginning of training camp. The two sides agreed on a four-year, $87.6 million deal at the last minute.

Wilson's last contract made him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the league at the time, trailing only Green Bay Packers gunslinger Aaron Rodgers. Wilson currently sits at 12th in annual average salary among NFL quarterbacks, according to Over the Cap.

Wilson completed 65.6 percent (280-of-427) of his passes with 3,448 yards and a career-high 35 passing touchdowns last season.