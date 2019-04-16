Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has started 112 consecutive games since being selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Wilson owns a 75-36-1 record as a starter. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a four-year contract extension with quarterback Russell Wilson, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Wilson agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with the NFC West franchise. The pact includes $107 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause. Wilson's contract also includes a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson confirmed the deal with a social media post Tuesday morning.

"Hey Seattle, we got a deal," he said in the selfie-style footage from his bed, while sitting next to wife Ciara. "Go Hawks. But I'ma see y'all in the morning. Time for y'all to go to bed."

Wilson is under contract with Seattle through the 2023 season. He will make an average of $35 million annually. The pact passes the lucrative deal signed by Aaron Rodgers last summer, which pays the Green Bay Packers quarterback $33.5 million annually and includes a $57.5 million signing bonus.

Wilson, 30, entered the NFL as a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The five-time Pro Bowl selection won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2014. Wilson completed 65.6 percent of his throws for 3,448 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 starts last season, while leading the team to a 10-6 record.

He has never missed a start during his seven-year NFL career and owns a 75-36-1 record as a starter.