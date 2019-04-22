Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Arizona Cardinals could decide to trade the pick or select another college football star. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Several teams have contacted the Arizona Cardinals regarding a possible trade for their No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sources told NFL Network that Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has received "trade feelers" from teams trying to secure the top pick and seeing what the cost to acquire the pick would be.

Keim and other members of the Cardinals' front office plan to meet in the coming days to figure out which player they want to take with the No. 1 overall selection.

Sources told NFL Network that the Seattle Seahawks also are discussing trading defensive end Frank Clark. The Seahawks have spoken with several teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets about Clark. A possible trade of Clark could potentially alter the picks in the latter portion of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft order.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has long been linked to the Cardinals at the No. 1 spot, but the team likely needs to figure out what it wants to do with quarterback Josh Rosen before adding another gunslinger to the mix. Rosen was the team's first round selection last year, going with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 2019 NFL Draft kicks off with the first round at 8 p.m. Thursday in Nashville.