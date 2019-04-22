Bills sign free agent RB T.J. Yeldon

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (L) led his team in yards from scrimmage in 2018. He now joins a crowded Buffalo Bills backfield, led by LeSean McCoy. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills have signed free agent running back T.J. Yeldon.

Buffalo announced the two-year pact on Monday. Yeldon, 25, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The second round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft had 901 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 14 games last season for Jacksonville.

Yeldon had a career-high 1,019 yards from scrimmage and three scores during his rookie campaign. The former Alabama star has 1,872 yards and six scores on 465 career carries, averaging four yards per tote in 51 appearances. Yeldon also has 1,302 yards and six scores on 171 career receptions.

He joins a Bills backfield led by LeSean McCoy. Buffalo also signed veteran running back Frank Gore in March.

The Bills begin OTA off-season workouts on May 20 and kick off mandatory minicamp on June 11.