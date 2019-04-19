Jeff Fisher last coached the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 before being fired. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher says he is not taking his talents to XFL Houston.

In fact, the former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams coach called a report stating as much "false news."

Fisher made the declaration Thursday on Twitter, after sources told CBS Sports that the coach was "in line to coach Houston of the XFL."

"False news that I am headed to XFL Houston. Maybe get better sources? Have a great Thursday," Fisher tweeted.

The XFL will make its debut in 2020. Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington, D.C., also are set to have teams in the league, in addition to Houston. The Houston franchise will play on the University of Houston campus at TDECU Stadium.

Jonathan Hayes has been named the head coach of St. Louis. Kevin Kilbride is the New York coach. Longtime Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops has accepted the Dallas job. Jim Zorn is the Seattle coach, with Mark Trestman (Tampa Bay) and Pep Hamilton (D.C.) also accepting jobs.

Fisher told Sports Illustrated that he has been contacted by the XFL, but has not agreed to become a coach of any teams in the league.

Fisher, 61, has a 173-165-1 record in 22 seasons as an NFL head coach, leading the Houston Oilers, Tennessee Oilers, Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams and Los Angeles Rams. He previously worked as a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator before accepting his first head coaching gig in 1995.