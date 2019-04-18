Houston Texans GM Brian Gaine on Will Fuller: 'He'll be ready to go' in Week 1

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) suffered a torn ACL last October but is on pace to return for the team's season opener against the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Houston wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to be in the lineup and fully recovered when the Texans play the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

Fuller, who suffered a torn ACL last October, is on pace to return for the Texans' season opener Sept. 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, according to Houston general manager Brian Gaine.

"Everything is going well with Will," Gaine told the team's official website. "I won't speak to specifics but I anticipate when we kick off versus New Orleans that he'll be ready to go and he'll be at full speed by then. I'm sure through the preseason we'll be smart and efficient as it relates to getting him right, but everything has gone well, no setbacks, been very positive."

Fuller established himself as a dynamic deep threat in the Texans' offense before sustaining his season-ending knee injury in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins. He had 32 receptions for 503 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. In his seven contests, Fuller had three games with more than 100 receiving yards and caught four passes of 30-plus yards.

The 25-year-old wideout has struggled to stay healthy in his NFL career, missing 17 regular-season contests. The fourth-year receiver arrived for the Texans' off-season workout program this week as he continues to rehab.

"Everything is trending in the right direction," Gaine said. "He's been here the whole off-season. He's looking good: mind, spirit, body. Everything is going well for Will and we're excited to see him get back to the field."

The Texans originally drafted Fuller in the first round (No. 21 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. In 31 career games, he has recorded 107 catches for 1,561 yards and 13 touchdowns.