New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) will sign a two-year contract with the Patriots. He originally joined the team in 2006. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- New England Patriots veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski is expected to re-sign with the franchise.

Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN on Tuesday that the Patriots will bring back Gostkowski on a two-year contract. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The 35-year-old kicker hit the free-agent market last month but said a return to New England was his "first choice."

The Patriots originally selected Gostkowski in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro choice.

Gostkowski helped New England win three Super Bowls during his time with the franchise. He has totaled 1,743 career regular-season points with an 87.4 field goal percentage.

In 16 regular-season contests last season, Gostkowski made 27-of-32 kicks (84.4 percent) with a long of 52 yards. He connected on 49-of-50 extra point tries.